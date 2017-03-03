Shaq Promises He Won’t Mention JaVale McGee’s Name On TNT Ever Again

Let’s recap where we are in the ongoing Shaquille O’Neal/JaVale McGee feud.
- Shaq did a bit involving Dr. Strange that led to a late-night Twitter war
- Kevin Durant and Steve Kerr defended McGee’s honor
- The Warriors complained to TNT, like when parents get involved after an elementary school fight
- McGee, who is 29 years old, saw his mom accuse Shaq of cyberbullying
So Shaq, whose own mom asked him to stop making fun of McGee in what is easily the most ridiculous story of 2017, promised to never mock McGee ever again.
Shaq: “We don’t pick on people. We don’t try to ruin people’s careers.”
Ernie Johnson, the voice of reason: “Didn’t it get out of hand when your mom has to step in and his mom is stepping in? Didn’t it go too far?”
Shaq: “It didn’t get out of hand, but my mother is someone who I love and respect and she told me to stop it and don’t bring it up again, so I’m not going to talk about it ever again. His name won’t ever come out of my mouth ever again.”
Maybe the most ridiculous part of this is how Shaq then credited his “Shaqtin’ A Fool” bit for turning Otto Porter into a great 3-point shooter. Yes. It wasn’t coaching and practice — it was the motivation to not be the focus of some TNT bit. And Tom Brady won a fifth Super Bowl because I made fun of his pajamas.
So that’s it. We’re done with this. Never again. Until McGee responds to this. We’ll see you then.
I’m guessing that it was TNT/NBA that told Shaq to stfu and he’s playing it off like his mom did because a “respectful son” looks better than “following orders” or what could be construed as the other type of performer McGee accused him of being.