The Warriors Reportedly Talked To TNT About Shaq Taunting JaVale McGee

TNT

The NBA trade deadline wasn’t even a day old before the next NBA storyline shoved trade reaction out of the news cycle. Instead of wondering what impact P.J. Tucker would have on the Raptors or why Jimmy Butler and Paul George stayed put, the conversation has been about the latest escalation of the feud between JaVale McGee and Shaquille O’Neal.

O’Neal once again targeted McGee for a video compilation of JaVale’s worst bloopers during Thursday night’s TNT broadcast. This infuriated McGee and led to a heated Twitter exchange between the two. On Friday, McGee’s coach Steve Kerr and teammate Kevin Durant came to his defense in the beef with Shaq, noting Shaq has been over the top in antagonizing the Warriors center throughout his career.

However, Durant and Kerr’s public statements weren’t the only efforts made by the Warriors to stick up for their center. According to ESPN’s Chris Haynes and Marc Stein, the organization contacted Turner Sports (which operates TNT and Inside the NBA) about Shaq’s constant taunting of McGee on air.