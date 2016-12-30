Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Shaquille O’Neal was in a much better mood for his weekly Shaqtin’ A Fool segment than he was when Ernie Johnson asked him about the set lights, and that’s good news for us and bad news for NBA players. And he had every right to be happy, because this week’s nominees were especially (*Italian chef kisses fingers*).

My vote goes to Wesley Johnson for his incredible Dec. 22 lowlight against the Spurs, when he allowed Kyle Anderson to steal not one, but two inbound passes that San Antonio turned into four quick points. (The Clippers won by five, no thanks to Johnson.)

Much more interesting than Shaq’s nominations, though, was the offer that he made to occasional Shaqtin’ contributor and outspoken blooper opponent JaVale McGee. Back in October, as he was focused on reviving his career with the Warriors, McGee complained to the Mercury News that being made fun of on the segment, and especially being named the Shaqtin’ MVP two times, has hurt his reputation in the eyes of fans.