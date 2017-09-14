Shaq Told Oprah He And Kobe Bryant Were The Greatest Duo In Lakers History

09.14.17 54 mins ago

There’s been a renewed look at the best players in NBA team history thanks to the legends mode in NBA 2K18. Who was the best players missing on a particular team? Or that team’s best starting five? The Los Angeles Lakers have along history full of amazing players, but if you ask Shaq his time there with Kobe is the end all, be all for Lakers duos.

Shaq will be featured on Oprah’s new show “Master Class,” and a clip that hit the Internet on Thursday has him comparing his relationship with Kobe as similar to that of The Beatles.

