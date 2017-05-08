Top 5 Plays Of Shaq's Lakers Career

Shaq And Kobe Reunited For An Absurdly Funny ‘NBA 2K18’ Commercial

#Shaq
05.08.17 10 mins ago

NBA2K

The Shaq vs. Kobe feud reached mythical status over the years, but they’ve thankfully buried the hatchet. On the court, they were one of the best and most successful duos in league history. Off the court, they’re both likewise two of the most marketable personalities in all of professional sports.

Now they’re teaming back up again, only this time to promote the new NBA 2K18 Legend Edition. Check out their hilarious new commercial spot for it below.

NBA 2K fans have the option of purchasing the Legend Edition, which features 20 Weekly My Team Packs, Shaq Attaq shoes, his jerseys and apparel, a championship ring, Shaq My Team stickers, five Shaq trading cards and a Shaq poster; or the Legend Edition Gold, which comes with 20 additional My Team Packs, Shaq’s jersey collection, five additional Shaq trading cards, and more.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Shaq
TAGSKOBE BRYANTNBA 2KShaqShaquille O'Neal

Innovative Minds

These Revolutionary Programs Are Helping Native American Kids Chase Careers In Science, Technology, And Engineering

These Revolutionary Programs Are Helping Native American Kids Chase Careers In Science, Technology, And Engineering

05.05.17 3 days ago 2 Comments
Meet The Food Lab Using Science To Understand The Joys Of Eating

Meet The Food Lab Using Science To Understand The Joys Of Eating

05.04.17 4 days ago
This ‘Drone Camp’ Is Inspiring Kids To Learn About STEM

This ‘Drone Camp’ Is Inspiring Kids To Learn About STEM

05.03.17 5 days ago
How Drone Technology Is Helping Us Better Understand The Animal Kingdom

How Drone Technology Is Helping Us Better Understand The Animal Kingdom

05.03.17 5 days ago
How STEM Jobs Are Ushering In A New Era Of Opportunity In America

How STEM Jobs Are Ushering In A New Era Of Opportunity In America

05.01.17 1 week ago 4 Comments
The Best Documentaries About Innovators In STEM

The Best Documentaries About Innovators In STEM

05.01.17 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP