Shaq And Kobe Reunited For An Absurdly Funny ‘NBA 2K18’ Commercial

NBA2K

The Shaq vs. Kobe feud reached mythical status over the years, but they’ve thankfully buried the hatchet. On the court, they were one of the best and most successful duos in league history. Off the court, they’re both likewise two of the most marketable personalities in all of professional sports.

Now they’re teaming back up again, only this time to promote the new NBA 2K18 Legend Edition. Check out their hilarious new commercial spot for it below.

Who takes the mantle as the next #NBA2K Legend Edition cover athlete? None other than @Shaq! Watch his speech here. https://t.co/LAk0Oo980r pic.twitter.com/0pnE0n6sCh — NBA 2K 2K17 (@NBA2K) May 8, 2017

NBA 2K fans have the option of purchasing the Legend Edition, which features 20 Weekly My Team Packs, Shaq Attaq shoes, his jerseys and apparel, a championship ring, Shaq My Team stickers, five Shaq trading cards and a Shaq poster; or the Legend Edition Gold, which comes with 20 additional My Team Packs, Shaq’s jersey collection, five additional Shaq trading cards, and more.