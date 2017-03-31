Decoding The NBA's Tattoos

LeBron James is, by any measure, one of the best players in NBA history. While he has already accomplished an incredible amount in the league, James is just 32 years old and, as a result, the Cleveland Cavaliers forward will have plenty of opportunities to make dents in the NBA’s record book in the future.

One of those opportunities arrived on Thursday evening, as James surpassed Shaquille O’Neal for seventh place on the NBA’s all-time scoring list.

James zoomed beyond O’Neal in the final moments of an upset loss to the Chicago Bulls on TNT (because the Bulls don’t lose under those circumstances). That fittingly provided O’Neal with the opportunity to react to the occasion in real time during the postgame show.

