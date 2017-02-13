Shaq Casually Drained A Three At An LSU Game And Everyone Went Crazy

02.13.17 57 mins ago

LSU’s men’s basketball team is a bit of garbage fire this season. They are 9-15 and had lost 10 straight before hosting Arkansas on Saturday. On that same day, the Tigers honored their 1991 SEC championship team, which included Krispy Kreme entrepreneur and The General auto insurance spokesman Shaquille O’Neal.

In what was probably the highlight of the season for LSU basketball, Shaq grabbed a ball and casually stepped into a 3-pointer that went down with no problem. This is a man that hit one 3-pointer in his entire career, and here he was stepping onto a court ice cold to sink a long-range shot to the delight of the thousands watching.

That 3-pointer was only three fewer than LSU hit as a team that day in a 78-70 loss. It’s possible the sight of Shaq hitting a 3-pointer was so jarring at it rattled the Tigers, who squandered a nine-point halftime lead in the wake of the incident. The 11-game losing streak is the longest for LSU in seven seasons.

