Shaq’s Next Career Move Is To Apparently Become An Instagram Magician

Shaquille O’Neal is very much a man of the people. During his NBA career, his massive personality, on-court dominance, and appeal to people who weren’t necessarily basketball fans made him a superstar on and off the court. Plus he’s a television analyst, a cop, and someone who seems like a legitimately good person, meaning it’s very hard to dislike Shaq.

Now, Shaq is trying to add another note to his already impressive resume: magician. The Big Diesel posted a video to his Instagram account of a trick illusion that he did with a family of three boys and their dad.