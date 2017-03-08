Getty Image

March 9, 2017 is the 20th anniversary of the shooting death of The Notorious B.I.G. in Los Angeles in 1997. The shooting happened after a Soul Train Music Awards after-party hosted by VIBE magazine.

Among those invited to that party by Biggie was Shaquille O’Neal, who was in his first season with the Lakers. O’Neal told The Undefeated’s Justin Tinsley that he had planned on attending the party, but accidentally slept through it, only to be woken up by his mother calling him, knowing he’d planned on attending the party, to check in after she had heard the news of the shooting.

To this day, O’Neal wonders what might have happened had he gone to the party with Biggie, and whether he would have ended up in the crossfire.

“I don’t say I could’ve prevented it,” said Shaq. “I was just saying … if I was out there by the car, would they still have fired? That’s the only thing I would say to myself.” Shaq’s been pondering this, has been haunted by that night for 20 years. “I don’t wanna make it seem like I could’ve saved him,” he said again. “I don’t wanna make it seem like if I was there, the shooters wouldn’t have shot. If I was there by the truck, after we all left and I’m dapping him up, would they still have shot?”

The Undefeated also interviewed a number of other Lakers from the time as well as athletes that lived in Los Angeles at the time about what they remember from the shooting and the aftermath. Baron Davis, who was a high school senior at the time, talked about the city’s energy being taken away and a cloud of sadness hanging over it.