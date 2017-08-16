Shaq Owns One Of The Iconic Orange Couches From Nickelodeon’s ‘SNICK’

#Nickelodeon #Shaq
08.15.17 30 mins ago

YouTube

Nostalgia is a strange thing. It’s become a powerhouse in contemporary pop culture, especially for 90s kids. “Do you remember this or that? Then do we have something you’ll love!”

Take, for example, Nickelodeon’s landmark Saturday Night Nick — or SNICK — programming. If you’re part of the segment of the population that just thought “the hell’s a SNICK?” then this might not be the blog for you. The rest of you that went “oh, hell yeah” are gonna want to hear the story of how SNICK started.

Vanity Fair took a deep dive into the programming block’s origin and one of the most fascinating things bout it is who ended up with the famous couch.

That’s because Shaq ended up with it. I know. And all he had to do was ask!

Around The Web

TOPICS#Nickelodeon#Shaq
TAGSNICKELODEONShaq

Make The Most Of Summer '17

Bartenders Tell Us Which Tequilas Are The Best Value For Your Money

Bartenders Tell Us Which Tequilas Are The Best Value For Your Money

08.11.17 4 days ago 2 Comments
These Awesome Destinations Feel Like ‘Game Of Thrones’ Sets (But They’re Not)

These Awesome Destinations Feel Like ‘Game Of Thrones’ Sets (But They’re Not)

08.09.17 6 days ago
The Best Vacation Is This $97, 30-Stop Train Trip And Don’t Let Anyone Tell You Different

The Best Vacation Is This $97, 30-Stop Train Trip And Don’t Let Anyone Tell You Different

08.04.17 2 weeks ago 2 Comments
Here Are The Coolest Places To Watch The Total Solar Eclipse This Month

Here Are The Coolest Places To Watch The Total Solar Eclipse This Month

08.04.17 2 weeks ago 6 Comments
Forget Winters, August Is The Perfect Time To Visit Aspen

Forget Winters, August Is The Perfect Time To Visit Aspen

08.01.17 2 weeks ago
Eight New Beers Worth Tracking Down This August

Eight New Beers Worth Tracking Down This August

07.31.17 2 weeks ago 13 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP