Shaq Owns One Of The Iconic Orange Couches From Nickelodeon’s ‘SNICK’

YouTube

Nostalgia is a strange thing. It’s become a powerhouse in contemporary pop culture, especially for 90s kids. “Do you remember this or that? Then do we have something you’ll love!”

Take, for example, Nickelodeon’s landmark Saturday Night Nick — or SNICK — programming. If you’re part of the segment of the population that just thought “the hell’s a SNICK?” then this might not be the blog for you. The rest of you that went “oh, hell yeah” are gonna want to hear the story of how SNICK started.

Vanity Fair took a deep dive into the programming block’s origin and one of the most fascinating things bout it is who ended up with the famous couch.

That’s because Shaq ended up with it. I know. And all he had to do was ask!