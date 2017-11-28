Getty Image

Shaquille O’Neal was one of the most dominant forces in NBA history, from his time in Orlando through his prime in Los Angeles and even in Miami before his career truly began to decline. Shaq came into the league as a force of nature and sustained that, averaging over 20 points per game in each of his first 14 seasons and 10 rebounds per game in each of his first 13.

When Shaq entered the league he carried himself with the same bravado he has now, 25 years later, and his (well-earned) self-confidence is as much a part of his persona as anything else. However, there was a time when Shaq allowed doubt to creep in about how he would fare in the NBA, even if he refused to let anyone see he was afraid.

The Diesel’s first marquee game in the NBA was at Madison Square Garden, where he’d face Patrick Ewing and the New York Knicks. Ewing was one of the dominant centers in the NBA at the time, and for a rookie, even one as physically imposing and gifted as Shaq, there were plenty of nerves entering that matchup.