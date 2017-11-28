Shaq Was ‘Terrified’ Going Up Against Patrick Ewing In His First Trip To New York

#Shaq #New York Knicks
11.28.17 2 hours ago

Getty Image

Shaquille O’Neal was one of the most dominant forces in NBA history, from his time in Orlando through his prime in Los Angeles and even in Miami before his career truly began to decline. Shaq came into the league as a force of nature and sustained that, averaging over 20 points per game in each of his first 14 seasons and 10 rebounds per game in each of his first 13.

When Shaq entered the league he carried himself with the same bravado he has now, 25 years later, and his (well-earned) self-confidence is as much a part of his persona as anything else. However, there was a time when Shaq allowed doubt to creep in about how he would fare in the NBA, even if he refused to let anyone see he was afraid.

The Diesel’s first marquee game in the NBA was at Madison Square Garden, where he’d face Patrick Ewing and the New York Knicks. Ewing was one of the dominant centers in the NBA at the time, and for a rookie, even one as physically imposing and gifted as Shaq, there were plenty of nerves entering that matchup.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Shaq#New York Knicks
TAGSNEW YORK KNICKSORLANDO MAGICPATRICK EWINGShaq

The RX

Gang Of Youths Is 2017’s Best Band That You Haven’t Heard Of Yet

Gang Of Youths Is 2017’s Best Band That You Haven’t Heard Of Yet

11.01.17 4 weeks ago 3 Comments
Big KRIT Rewrites His Legacy On A Comeback Double Album, ‘4eva Is A Mighty Long Time’

Big KRIT Rewrites His Legacy On A Comeback Double Album, ‘4eva Is A Mighty Long Time’

10.31.17 4 weeks ago 8 Comments
Lee Ann Womack’s ‘The Lonely, The Lonesome & The Gone’ Is A Country Legend At Her Finest

Lee Ann Womack’s ‘The Lonely, The Lonesome & The Gone’ Is A Country Legend At Her Finest

10.30.17 4 weeks ago
St. Vincent’s ‘Masseduction’ Is A Trauma-Pop Triumph

St. Vincent’s ‘Masseduction’ Is A Trauma-Pop Triumph

10.18.17 1 month ago 5 Comments
DVSN Are Rekindling R&B’s Love Affair With Melody With ‘The Morning After’

DVSN Are Rekindling R&B’s Love Affair With Melody With ‘The Morning After’

10.18.17 1 month ago 3 Comments
Carly Pearce’s ‘Every Little Thing’ Is The Most Exciting Country Debut Of 2017

Carly Pearce’s ‘Every Little Thing’ Is The Most Exciting Country Debut Of 2017

10.11.17 2 months ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP