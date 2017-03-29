Shaquille O’Neal is often the center of all things, but can he accurately rank himself among the best centers of all time?
Shaq was asked on TNT’s Players Only to rank the best NBA centers of all time. You may remember, of course, that Shaq himself was a center. So how did he do in this showdown between his self-confidence and his knowledge of NBA history?
its a solid list. I might put shaq a few pegs down but he’s not way off the mark.
I would switch Russell with Kareem and Shaq with Hakeem
For the life of me I don’t know why Kareem isn’t in the GOAT convo. Nobody has been as successful for as long as he was.
Being a lumbering giant isn’t a skill.
I have no problem with Shaq being a top 5 center of all time, but he ain’t no higher than #5. And he most definitely ain’t higher than Hakeem.
