One of the most loquacious and dominant players to ever play in the NBA, Shaquille O’Neal was a one-of-a-kind talent and was simply a beast in the post and near the rim. O’Neal’s basketball IQ was also off the charts, which made him a dynamic offensive player capable of crushing opponents’ souls with a quick spin move or leave them shaking their heads after an impressive pass. However, the one aspect of O’Neal’s game that until this day he is still criticized for is his shooting skills from the charity stripe.

A career 52.7 percent free-throw shooter, O’Neal’s gaffes from the line are well-documented. But backing up his lofty talk, O’Neal would often hit free throws in clutch situations. Yet, those were mainly anomalies as O’Neal’s lack of success from the free-throw line definitely affected his career scoring output and is, perhaps, really one of the main criticisms of his overall stellar game.

O’Neal, though, couldn’t care less what people think about his free throw woes, mainly because, according to him, his poor free-throw shooting is because a higher power is simply trying to keep him humble.

From FTW’s Nina Mandell’s conversation with O’Neal: