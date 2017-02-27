Getty Image

The lasted chapter in the beef between Shaquille O’Neal and JaVale McGee went down this week. Shaq took a cheap shot at McGee on Inside the NBA, Kevin Durant fired back that the Hall of Famer “didn’t have no skills.” Next thing you know, the Warriors spoke to TNT about the way Shaq discusses their big man, and O’Neal came back telling Durant to mind his business and that McGee is a “bum.”

The whole thing is so absurd, but apparently, we have reached something of a resolution. According to The Undefeated, the beef is over, because Shaq’s mom told him to knock it off.