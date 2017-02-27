Is The Cousins Trade The Worst In NBA History?

JaVale McGee’s Mom Wants Shaquille O’Neal To ‘Lose His Job’ For Cyberbullying

#Shaq
02.26.17 22 mins ago

Getty Image

The lasted chapter in the beef between Shaquille O’Neal and JaVale McGee went down this week. Shaq took a cheap shot at McGee on Inside the NBA, Kevin Durant fired back that the Hall of Famer “didn’t have no skills.” Next thing you know, the Warriors spoke to TNT about the way Shaq discusses their big man, and O’Neal came back telling Durant to mind his business and that McGee is a “bum.”

The whole thing is so absurd, but apparently, we have reached something of a resolution. According to The Undefeated, the beef is over, because Shaq’s mom told him to knock it off.

“No,” O’Neal said. “My mama. Just say Shaq’s mom called him, told him, ‘Stop this silliness. Leave him alone.’ So that’s the end of the beef. You won’t be hearing about it from my side anymore. Mama has spoken.”

Said Lucille O’Neal earlier Saturday evening from her Orlando, Florida, home, “It’s not funny anymore, seeing the things they’re saying to each other. They need to squash this and move on.”

TOPICS#Shaq
TAGSGOLDEN STATE WARRIORSINSIDE THE NBAJAVALE MCGEENBA ON TNTShaq

Around The Web

How Keeping Austin Weird Turned Into A Widespread Phenomenon

How Keeping Austin Weird Turned Into A Widespread Phenomenon

02.15.17 2 weeks ago 11 Comments
How Kevin Gates Went From Underground To Platinum In A Year And Changed The Game In The Process

How Kevin Gates Went From Underground To Platinum In A Year And Changed The Game In The Process

02.02.17 3 weeks ago 6 Comments
Look For The Star: How Starter Jackets Became The Iconic Clothing Of The Early ’90s

Look For The Star: How Starter Jackets Became The Iconic Clothing Of The Early ’90s

01.31.17 4 weeks ago 10 Comments
‘Dream, Try, Do Good’: The Oral History Of ‘Boy Meets World’

‘Dream, Try, Do Good’: The Oral History Of ‘Boy Meets World’

01.31.17 4 weeks ago 6 Comments
How Frank Barsalona Created The Modern Rock Concert And Got Himself Into The Hall Of Fame

How Frank Barsalona Created The Modern Rock Concert And Got Himself Into The Hall Of Fame

01.30.17 4 weeks ago
The Story Behind Gus Fring’s Stunningly Explosive Moment On ‘Breaking Bad’

The Story Behind Gus Fring’s Stunningly Explosive Moment On ‘Breaking Bad’

and 01.30.17 4 weeks ago 5 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP