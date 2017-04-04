The Best Of Jimmy Fallon's 'Classroom Instruments' Segments

Watch Shaq Get A Little Help From Pitbull To Outclass Jimmy Fallon In A Lip Sync Battle

Managing Editor, Trending
04.04.17

The lip sync battle made its return to The Tonight Show on Monday, opening up Jimmy Fallon’s week of shows in Orlando at Universal Studios. It’s all in celebration of the new Tonight Show-themed ride at the park and the show has a bunch of major guests lined up to celebrate, starting with Vin Diesel, Shaq, and Pitbull Monday night.

Shaq got the honor of taking on Fallon in the latest lip sync showdown, attempting to outdo Fallon with a special assist from Pitbull while performing a Bobby Brown classic and then bringing in the host himself for a duet of “Don’t Go Breaking My Heart” with Elton John and KiKi Dee. Not to be made completely foolish, Fallon donned a special outfit to cover the new version of “Beauty And The Beast” by Ariana Grande and John Legend. It’s not enough to conquer the NBA legend and his gigantic ring, but it’s not like there’s an actual victor when it comes to these things. It’d be better if it was, especially on the show over on Spike.

If you lose on Lip Sync Battle, you should have to lose a finger like the Yakuza and losing more than once sends you into some sort of Running Man scenario hosted by Jon Taffer from Bar Rescue and Gary Busey. You’d see those ratings hop.

(Via The Tonight Show)

