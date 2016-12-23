#️⃣32 gets raised to the rafters in South Beach pic.twitter.com/7SD0wXjk3P — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) December 23, 2016

Shaquille O’Neal spent only three and a half seasons with the Miami Heat organization but he made a significant impact. In 205 games, the Big Aristotle averaged 19.6 points and 9.1 rebounds per game and, more importantly, the Heat claimed their first championship with O’Neal playing alongside Dwyane Wade in 2006. To show love for his efforts, the Heat retired O’Neal’s jersey on Thursday night in advance of a game against the Los Angeles Lakers. Unsurprisingly, the franchise pulled out all the stops.

First, O’Neal’s mother arrived at midcourt while being transported by a mini-truck.