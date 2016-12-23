Shaquille O’Neal spent only three and a half seasons with the Miami Heat organization but he made a significant impact. In 205 games, the Big Aristotle averaged 19.6 points and 9.1 rebounds per game and, more importantly, the Heat claimed their first championship with O’Neal playing alongside Dwyane Wade in 2006. To show love for his efforts, the Heat retired O’Neal’s jersey on Thursday night in advance of a game against the Los Angeles Lakers. Unsurprisingly, the franchise pulled out all the stops.
First, O’Neal’s mother arrived at midcourt while being transported by a mini-truck.
Gold Bond! Bzzzzz!
“Can you dig it?!” isn’t a trademark Shaq phrase. It’s an iconic moment/line from The Warriors that has been homaged countless times throughout pop culture.
The writers here have to strain to think of basketball players from the 70’s, they’re not going get a movie reference. Even if its referenced from everything from yearly Halloween costumes to Simpsons episodes.
And in case the writers here try say Shaq claimed it was his, they mixed in the movie clip on the big screen at the Staples Center instead of just playing the audio to hype up the crowds.
Pat Riley was droning on forever. He needed to just STFU and hand the mic over to Shaq