Shaun Livingston And Ref Courtney Kirkland Each Earned A Suspension For Bumping Heads

12.04.17 11 mins ago

Shaun Livingston was ejected from Sunday night’s Warriors-Heat game after he made contact with referee Courtney Kirkland while arguing a call. The mini-headbutt/bumping of heads between the two led many to assume a suspension was coming for Livingston, as the NBA does not take kindly to contact with officials.

That is the case, but Kirkland isn’t being absolved of fault in the incident by the league. Kirkland stepped towards Livingston leading to the two making contact and the NBA has determined that is worthy of a suspension as well.

On Monday, the NBA announced Livingston would be suspended for one game for his actions, missing Golden State’s game against the Pelicans on Monday, while Kirkland would be held out of the NBA’s officiating rotation for one week for escalating the matter.

NBA Official Courtney Kirkland has been removed from the league’s officiating rotation for one week and Golden State Warriors guard Shaun Livingston hasbeen suspended one game without pay for their roles in an on-court altercation, it was announced today by Kiki VanDeWeghe, Executive Vice President, Basketball Operations.

TOPICS#NBA Jumpstart#Golden State Warriors
TAGSGOLDEN STATE WARRIORSNBA JumpstartShaun Livingston

