Shaun Livingston was ejected from Sunday night’s Warriors-Heat game after he made contact with referee Courtney Kirkland while arguing a call. The mini-headbutt/bumping of heads between the two led many to assume a suspension was coming for Livingston, as the NBA does not take kindly to contact with officials.

That is the case, but Kirkland isn’t being absolved of fault in the incident by the league. Kirkland stepped towards Livingston leading to the two making contact and the NBA has determined that is worthy of a suspension as well.

On Monday, the NBA announced Livingston would be suspended for one game for his actions, missing Golden State’s game against the Pelicans on Monday, while Kirkland would be held out of the NBA’s officiating rotation for one week for escalating the matter.