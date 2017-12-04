Shaun Livingston Was Ejected For Headbutting A Referee

#Golden State Warriors
12.03.17 38 mins ago

NBA League Pass

The Golden State Warriors have had an eventful Sunday in Miami. First, Kevin Durant spent a few minutes expressing his love for Dion Waiters. Then, the lights went out during shootaround, forcing Golden State to practice in the dark. Now, Shaun Livingston has been ejected for headbutting an official.

With the game tied at 44 and 6:28 remaining in the second quarter, Livingston pulled up for a baseline jumper. Livingston missed, but thought he was fouled, and quickly approached the official to make his case.

The exchange started out like your typical NBA players complains about a no-call argument, but when referee Courtney Kirkland tried to remove himself from the confrontation, Livingston held his ground, and the result was this awkward headbutt move you that you could probably place some blame on both parties. Of course, Livingston is the player, Kirkland is the official, so, you know who the NBA is going to back here.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Golden State Warriors
TAGSGOLDEN STATE WARRIORSShaun Livingston

The RX

Miguel Makes The Case For Love On His Sultry, Immersive Album ‘War & Leisure’

Miguel Makes The Case For Love On His Sultry, Immersive Album ‘War & Leisure’

12.01.17 2 days ago 2 Comments
Gang Of Youths Is 2017’s Best Band That You Haven’t Heard Of Yet

Gang Of Youths Is 2017’s Best Band That You Haven’t Heard Of Yet

11.01.17 1 month ago 3 Comments
Big KRIT Rewrites His Legacy On A Comeback Double Album, ‘4eva Is A Mighty Long Time’

Big KRIT Rewrites His Legacy On A Comeback Double Album, ‘4eva Is A Mighty Long Time’

10.31.17 1 month ago 9 Comments
Lee Ann Womack’s ‘The Lonely, The Lonesome & The Gone’ Is A Country Legend At Her Finest

Lee Ann Womack’s ‘The Lonely, The Lonesome & The Gone’ Is A Country Legend At Her Finest

10.30.17 1 month ago
St. Vincent’s ‘Masseduction’ Is A Trauma-Pop Triumph

St. Vincent’s ‘Masseduction’ Is A Trauma-Pop Triumph

10.18.17 2 months ago 5 Comments
DVSN Are Rekindling R&B’s Love Affair With Melody With ‘The Morning After’

DVSN Are Rekindling R&B’s Love Affair With Melody With ‘The Morning After’

10.18.17 2 months ago 3 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP