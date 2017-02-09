Getty Image

If you haven’t noticed, the Warriors are humming like the well-oiled machine everybody thought they’d be when they added Kevin Durant to the fold last summer. KD has meshed well, and despite a few shouting matches with Draymond Green, the Warriors are sitting pretty at 43-8, atop the Western Conference and winners of eight of their last 10 games.

Still, that success is not without criticism, and one of the strangest attacks on the Dubs is their supposed softness. This, despite having Draymond as a polarizing tone-setter for the team and Zaza Pachulia in the middle knocking superstars to the floor. The Warriors’ stud reserve guard Shaun Livingston thinks he knows why the team has that strange reputation, and it’s a peculiar one.

“Maybe because it’s a bunch of light-skinned guys out there they thinking we ain’t as tough,” he told a scrum of reporters on Wednesday as the Warriors prepared to play the Chicago Bulls. “Whatever the appearance may be, you have to get over that because the proof is in the pudding after three years.”