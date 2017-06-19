This Philly Newspaper Columnist Brought The Hottest Possible Markelle Fultz Trade Take

#NBA Draft 2017
06.19.17 11 mins ago

Getty Image

The Sixers have traded the No. 3 overall pick in this year’s draft and one of two future picks from either the Lakers (2018) or the Kings (2019) to the Celtics for the No. 1 overall pick this year in order to select Markelle Fultz out of Washington. Fultz seems to be a great fit for what the Sixers need, as a scoring point guard that figures to fit nicely alongside Ben Simmons — a facilitator more than shooter — in the backcourt.

The trade has been generally accepted by most draft pundits as a either fair to both sides or even possibly leaning towards the Sixers, considering the unknown of the future pick being sent to Boston. However, Bob Brookover isn’t a fan of the move for Philly.

Brookover is a columnist for the Philadelphia Inquirer, and my man Bob decided to fire up the hot take cannon with regards to the Fultz trade by blasting Fultz for not being a winner. This has been floated as one of the reasons the Celtics were willing to pass on him, but the real reason this take is so scalding hot is what Brookover opens with in his lead.

