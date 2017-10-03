A Sixers Fan Followed Joel Embiid On A Late-Night Training Run Through The City

10.03.17

Getty Image

Joel Embiid hasn’t yet been cleared for basketball activities, but the Sixers’ star center remains hopeful to be ready by the start of the regular season. The Sixers organization and fans got their first little taste of what it’s like having Embiid on the floor, as he played 33 games before his meniscus injury sidelined him for the end of the year, and his success in that admittedly small sample size has the city thinking he can be the cornerstone of the franchise for years.

Embiid is as beloved a figure in Philadelphia as any superstar in any city, which is impressive considering he’s missed two full seasons and most of a third due to injury. Despite that, Embiid has embodied the vision of Sixers’ former GM Sam Hinkie, and has embraced the “Trust The Process” mantra more than anyone.

While he waits to get back on the court, Embiid remains extremely positive and also hard at work rehabbing and trying to stay in game shape so when he is cleared for basketball activities, there isn’t a significant transition period needed. As we learned on Monday night thanks to a Sixers fan, Evan Bowen-Gaddy, on a Lyft shift, late night training runs are apparently part of his workout routines.

