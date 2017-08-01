The Sixers’ First Two New Nike Uniforms Feature Minor Changes

Philadelphia 76ers

The slow reveal of the new Nike uniforms has begun as NBA teams have been given clearance to unveil their first two sets of uniforms — they will each have four in total. The first two editions each team is unveiling are the “Association” and “Icon” editions, which were formerly known as the “Home” and “Road” uniforms, but having done away with those designations the traditional white and primary team color uniforms have been rebranded.

Some teams have made significant changes, like the Indiana Pacers, while others have seen minor updates to create a sharper look to the traditional uniform sets. Among those that fall into the latter category are the Sixers, who released their new uniforms to the public on Tuesday morning.

The blue and white uniforms both still have “PHILA” across the chest, as they did in 2016-17, and the same stars and stripes look adorn the sides of the jerseys. The biggest difference is the red shadowing behind the numbers and letters on both uniforms that creates an extra pop.