Getty Image

After months of anticipation, we will finally get the answers to who will take home the hardware at the inaugural NBA Awards Show on Monday. And while the winner of the MVP award will rightfully garner the most attention, there are a few other awards that are also up for grabs. One such award is the Sixth Man of the Year, which has three candidates in Lou Williams, Eric Gordon and Andre Iguodala vying for the accolade.

Iguodala’s candidacy for the Sixth Man of the Year is quite valid as the Warriors reserve’s Jack-of-all-Trades versatility was crucial in Golden State’s championship run this season. But while Iguodala does a little bit of everything really well, the Sixth Man of the Year award traditionally has gone to a player that comes off the bench and scores with reckless abandon. For that reason, it seems quite likely that either Gordon or Williams will end up being the winner of the award this season.

You can make an impassioned argument for either.

Gordon’s revitalized his career in Houston, where he thrived in Rockets coach Mike D’Antoni’s offense, which heavily relied on the three-pointer. Gordon took full advantage of D’Antoni’s three-point agenda by attempting almost nine threes in 31 minutes and averaging 16.2 points this season.

Williams, on the other hand, averaged a career-high 17.5 points and led the Rockets and the Lakers (where he started the season) off the bench in scoring. This has been Williams’ modus operandi for essentially his whole career and is a big reason why the 2015 Sixth Man of the Year award winner could end up winning the trophy again this season.

However, despite the two Rockets teammates battling each other for the award, Williams says that he and Gordon didn’t actually talk about it. There was no trash talk or friendly bets. It was just all business on the Rockets.