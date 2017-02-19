The Best Moments Of The 2017 NBA Slam Dunk Contest, Ranked

Getty Image

NBA All-Star Saturday Night is always a full-on spectacle for the basketball world, and the 2017 edition was no different. The evening began with Kristaps Porzingis putting on a unicorn-like show in the Skills Challenge and, in short order, Eric Gordon dethroned Klay Thompson to take home the title in the three-point contest. In addition, the TNT crew joined forces with some of the league’s best players to honor Craig Sager and raise a great deal of money in the process.

However, the night is always punctuated by the high-flying action of the dunk contest and there were plenty of moments to remember.

5) Aaron Gordon gets an assist from a drone

The drone with the assist to @Double0AG! 38 PTS pic.twitter.com/1CJaODkGKT — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) February 19, 2017

Aaron Gordon was the prohibitive favorite entering the night, but in short, his performance fell flat. His sub-par showing could easily (and rightly) be blamed on less than 100 percent health, but Gordon did contribute a moment to remember on his first dunk.

Yes, the actual finish was not mesmerizing by any means, but it was entertaining to see him operate a drone while actively participating in an NBA event. With a better pass, the dunk probably would have been better.