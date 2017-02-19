The Best Moments Of The 2017 NBA Slam Dunk Contest, Ranked

#NBA All-Star 2017
02.19.17 5 mins ago

Getty Image

NBA All-Star Saturday Night is always a full-on spectacle for the basketball world, and the 2017 edition was no different. The evening began with Kristaps Porzingis putting on a unicorn-like show in the Skills Challenge and, in short order, Eric Gordon dethroned Klay Thompson to take home the title in the three-point contest. In addition, the TNT crew joined forces with some of the league’s best players to honor Craig Sager and raise a great deal of money in the process.

However, the night is always punctuated by the high-flying action of the dunk contest and there were plenty of moments to remember.

5) Aaron Gordon gets an assist from a drone

Aaron Gordon was the prohibitive favorite entering the night, but in short, his performance fell flat. His sub-par showing could easily (and rightly) be blamed on less than 100 percent health, but Gordon did contribute a moment to remember on his first dunk.

Yes, the actual finish was not mesmerizing by any means, but it was entertaining to see him operate a drone while actively participating in an NBA event. With a better pass, the dunk probably would have been better.

TOPICS#NBA All-Star 2017
TAGSAaron GordonGlenn Robinson IIINBA All-Star 2017NBA ALL-STAR GAMENBA Slam Dunk Contest

Around The Web

How Keeping Austin Weird Turned Into A Widespread Phenomenon

How Keeping Austin Weird Turned Into A Widespread Phenomenon

02.15.17 4 days ago 11 Comments
How Kevin Gates Went From Underground To Platinum In A Year And Changed The Game In The Process

How Kevin Gates Went From Underground To Platinum In A Year And Changed The Game In The Process

02.02.17 2 weeks ago 6 Comments
Look For The Star: How Starter Jackets Became The Iconic Clothing Of The Early ’90s

Look For The Star: How Starter Jackets Became The Iconic Clothing Of The Early ’90s

01.31.17 3 weeks ago 9 Comments
‘Dream, Try, Do Good’: The Oral History Of ‘Boy Meets World’

‘Dream, Try, Do Good’: The Oral History Of ‘Boy Meets World’

01.31.17 3 weeks ago 6 Comments
How Frank Barsalona Created The Modern Rock Concert And Got Himself Into The Hall Of Fame

How Frank Barsalona Created The Modern Rock Concert And Got Himself Into The Hall Of Fame

01.30.17 3 weeks ago
The Story Behind Gus Fring’s Stunningly Explosive Moment On ‘Breaking Bad’

The Story Behind Gus Fring’s Stunningly Explosive Moment On ‘Breaking Bad’

and 01.30.17 3 weeks ago 5 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP