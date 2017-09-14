Snoop Dogg’s Son Wants To Design A Big Baller Brand Sneaker

Getty Image

Big Baller Brand has now doubled its signature sneaker output with the introduction of LaMelo Ball’s sneaker to join his brother Lonzo’s. As the family’s business continues to grow and expand to try and set an example of how athletes can control their own brand, they hope to inspire others and even potentially add stars from outside the family.

BIG3 star Rashad McCants was the first non-Ball family member to rock Big Baller Brand kicks as LaVar went so far as to give him the ZO2s off of his own feet at the BIG3’s game in L.A. There have been a number of people that have voiced support for Big Baller Brand and their vision, but to this point, no one has really tried to jump on board.

However, that could change in the future and, while he’s no longer an athlete, Snoop Dogg’s son Cordell Broadus, a former UCLA wide receiver, wants to join the Big Baller Brand family. Broadus, who has entered the fashion world and popped up at New York Fashion Week, told TMZ recently that he’d love to join up with the Ball’s and collaborate on some designs for the brand.