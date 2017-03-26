The Internet Went Crazy Over South Carolina Making Its First Final Four

#NCAA Tournament
03.26.17 1 hour ago

Getty Image

Much to the surprise of basically everyone, South Carolina will represent the East Region in the Final Four after beating Florida on Sunday, 77-70. The Gamecocks are this year’s Cinderella, as the 7-seed escaped the region that boasted Villanova and Duke to make it to the first Final Four in school history.

After losing five of its final eight regular season games and getting bounced from the SEC Tournament in the first round, South Carolina flipped a switch as it entered the Tournament and has managed to beat Marquette, Duke, Baylor, and Florida. The odds of this happening, as ESPN’s John Gasaway showed us, were astronomical.

Gasaway isn’t the only person who is in awe at this run by Frank Martin’s squad. A ton of people on the internet are stoked that the Gamecocks are actually going to Phoenix.

Around The Web

TOPICS#NCAA Tournament
TAGSMarch MadnessNCAA TournamentSOUTH CAROLINA GAMECOCKS
The Fascinating Rise Of Third Man Records As The Most Influential Vinyl Label In America

The Fascinating Rise Of Third Man Records As The Most Influential Vinyl Label In America

03.21.17 5 days ago 2 Comments
A Little Booze And A Lot Of Big Ideas Are Keeping Movie Theaters Relevant

A Little Booze And A Lot Of Big Ideas Are Keeping Movie Theaters Relevant

03.17.17 1 week ago 7 Comments
The Unheralded True Story Of The NBA’s First Black Player

The Unheralded True Story Of The NBA’s First Black Player

03.14.17 2 weeks ago
How TV And Evolving Media Technology Changed The American Presidency

How TV And Evolving Media Technology Changed The American Presidency

03.07.17 3 weeks ago 2 Comments
How The Spice Girls’ Legacy Of ‘Girl Power’ Paved The Way For Women To Dominate Pop

How The Spice Girls’ Legacy Of ‘Girl Power’ Paved The Way For Women To Dominate Pop

02.27.17 4 weeks ago 5 Comments
How Keeping Austin Weird Turned Into A Widespread Phenomenon

How Keeping Austin Weird Turned Into A Widespread Phenomenon

02.15.17 1 month ago 12 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP