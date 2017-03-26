Getty Image

Much to the surprise of basically everyone, South Carolina will represent the East Region in the Final Four after beating Florida on Sunday, 77-70. The Gamecocks are this year’s Cinderella, as the 7-seed escaped the region that boasted Villanova and Duke to make it to the first Final Four in school history.

After losing five of its final eight regular season games and getting bounced from the SEC Tournament in the first round, South Carolina flipped a switch as it entered the Tournament and has managed to beat Marquette, Duke, Baylor, and Florida. The odds of this happening, as ESPN’s John Gasaway showed us, were astronomical.

South Carolina was given a 0.4 percent chance to reach Final Four, won four consecutive games where it was the laptop underdog. Salute. — John Gasaway (@JohnGasaway) March 26, 2017

Gasaway isn’t the only person who is in awe at this run by Frank Martin’s squad. A ton of people on the internet are stoked that the Gamecocks are actually going to Phoenix.

BIG FRANK SENT ME pic.twitter.com/zGJaaEDOFt — CONWAY TWEETY (@edsbs) March 26, 2017