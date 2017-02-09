Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Tommy Jenkins counted his chickens before they hatched. It happens to the best of us.

The Division II college basketball broadcaster was calling the waning seconds of a game between Montevallo and Young Harris on Monday as if Young Harris had already won. They were on the free throw line up three with a second to go in the game, so it’s a fair guess that this thing was over.

It wasn’t.

Young Harris missed the free throw, and the rebound was picked up by Montevallo’s C.J. Wilson. He spun away from the shooter, launched a three-quarter court shot that hit nothing but net, and Jenkins flipped the switch from ordinary announcer to Southern Gus Johnson.

The call of the final seconds is just fantastic.

Missed the free throw we still got a chance at the buzzerrrrrrrrr YES! YES! YES! OH MY GOODNESS YES! YES YES. FORGIVE ME LORD I COUNTED MY CHICKENS BEFORE THEY HATCHED. WE KNOCKED DOWN A THREE-POINTER IT IS TIIIIEEEEEDDD. POINT SIX SECONDS WHEN HE NAILED IT. PEOPLE WERE ALREADY LEAVING THE BUILDING. THEY’RE COMING BACK IN.

Montevallo lost the game in overtime, but I think the few extra minutes of game time was worth getting that call. Sometimes great plays inspire great announcing that makes them unforgettable. It wasn’t a monster dunk or a crazy point total, but Wilson and Jenkins teamed up here to change the way you think about chickens forever.