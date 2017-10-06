Getty Image

Spencer Dinwiddie is one of the guys on the Brooklyn Nets who showed flashes during their rough 2016-17 campaign. A third-year player out of the University of Colorado, Dinwiddie didn’t do too terribly much to start his career in Detroit before turning into one of the Nets’ more consistent three-point shooters last season, knocking them down at a 37.6 percent clip.

With how the Nets are in rebuilding mode, a guy like Dinwiddie has a lot to gain this season. This doesn’t just mean he can carve out a bigger role in Brooklyn’s offense, but he can also establish himself as a 3-and-D player who deserves a bigger role on a contender somewhere down the road.

He would probably be stoked about this, not just because it would help him maybe win a ring some day, but because it would cause his Twitter to blow up. As we learned on Thursday night, Dinwiddie would like it if the NBA helped him expand his social media presence.