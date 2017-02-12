Getty Image

The Knicks played the Spurs on Sunday, but the basketball game felt like the sideshow to the drama surrounding the organization involving embattled owner James Dolan and franchise legend Charles Oakley.

Dolan went on ESPN New York on Friday and announced that Oakley was banned from Madison Square Garden, potentially forever, following the altercation that took place between Oakley and security at Wednesday night’s Knicks game. Fans, current players and former players alike have all taken the side of Oakley in the spat with Dolan and the Knicks.

Dolan attempted to win back the hearts of Knicks fans on Sunday when New York played San Antonio by trotting out Latrell Sprewell and other Knicks legends courtside in an attempt to cover for the lack of presence by Oakley. However, Knicks fans had not forgotten about Oakley and weren’t easily swayed.

Among those offering their public support of Oakley in Madison Square Garden was Spike Lee, the Knicks’ most famous fan, who donned an Oakley No. 34 jersey from his courtside seat for the game.

here's a crappy photo of spike lee in an oakley jersey pic.twitter.com/AfAn5X2kBn — James Herbert (@outsidethenba) February 12, 2017

Lee represents the majority of Knicks fans who support Oakley in the battle with the Knicks. Dolan’s effort at winning back fans with putting Sprewell in a courtside seat next to him doesn’t look like it’s going to have the long-term effect he probably hoped it would, but then again, he’s not always been great at understanding what Knicks fans want.