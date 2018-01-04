The Spurs Will Test The NBA’s Rest Rules By Sitting Stars For ‘Return From Injury Management’

#Philadelphia 76ers #San Antonio Spurs
01.03.18 1 hour ago

Getty Image

The Spurs and Sixers will square off in Philadelphia on Wednesday night in what would usually be considered a very interesting midseason matchup. The Spurs are among the West’s top teams, while the Sixers are an up-and-coming squad in the East with some talented young stars.

However, Wednesday night’s matchup will not exactly pique the interest of the casual fan (or the non-Sixers/Spurs affiliated NBA diehard) because most everyone of note will be on the bench for San Antonio. The Spurs announced earlier in the afternoon that pretty much everyone notable player their roster would be sitting out, either with injury or as part of “return from injury management,” which is the most Spurs term ever.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Philadelphia 76ers#San Antonio Spurs
TAGSGREGG POPOVICHKAWHI LEONARDPHILADELPHIA 76ERSsan antonio spurs

How Music Connects Us

How Women Shaped The Legacy Of Nashville’s Oldest And Most Celebrated Venue, The Ryman Auditorium

How Women Shaped The Legacy Of Nashville’s Oldest And Most Celebrated Venue, The Ryman Auditorium

12.28.17 6 days ago 3 Comments
How Drake Found The Perfect Sweet Spot Between Underground Rap And Going Pop

How Drake Found The Perfect Sweet Spot Between Underground Rap And Going Pop

12.28.17 6 days ago 7 Comments
All Of The Most Anticipated Albums Of 2018, Ranked

All Of The Most Anticipated Albums Of 2018, Ranked

12.27.17 1 week ago 7 Comments
How The Digital Age Impacts Eminem’s Artistic Fulfillment

How The Digital Age Impacts Eminem’s Artistic Fulfillment

12.22.17 2 weeks ago 3 Comments
Here’s Why Tiny Engines Is The Best Label Of 2017

Here’s Why Tiny Engines Is The Best Label Of 2017

12.22.17 2 weeks ago 3 Comments
Jay-Z’s Incredible ‘4:44’ Tour Is A Reminder That Intimacy Triumphs Over Celebrity

Jay-Z’s Incredible ‘4:44’ Tour Is A Reminder That Intimacy Triumphs Over Celebrity

12.20.17 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP