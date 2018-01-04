Getty Image

The Spurs and Sixers will square off in Philadelphia on Wednesday night in what would usually be considered a very interesting midseason matchup. The Spurs are among the West’s top teams, while the Sixers are an up-and-coming squad in the East with some talented young stars.

However, Wednesday night’s matchup will not exactly pique the interest of the casual fan (or the non-Sixers/Spurs affiliated NBA diehard) because most everyone of note will be on the bench for San Antonio. The Spurs announced earlier in the afternoon that pretty much everyone notable player their roster would be sitting out, either with injury or as part of “return from injury management,” which is the most Spurs term ever.