Getty Image

San Antonio Spurs coach Gregg Popovich receives and deserves tremendous credit for his willingness to speak out about the social and cultural issues that have sparked athlete protests across most of the major American sports.

He isn’t alone among his NBA colleagues in speaking out. Steve Kerr has also been a vocal supporter of players like Colin Kaepernick and a vehement critic of Donald Trump, whose statements and ideas about a variety of issues Kerr has rebuked.

With somewhat lesser fanfare, Pistons coach Stan Van Gundy likewise never hesitates to speak his mind. His scorched-earth rant against Trump after last year’s election was a powerful bit of righteous indignation. More recently, Van Gundy published an eloquent piece on player protests for Time that was packed with scholarly evidence to support his various points about racial inequality in America.