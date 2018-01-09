Stan Van Gundy Is Taking A Stand Against ESPN After The LaVar Ball Debacle

#ESPN
01.09.18 2 hours ago 2 Comments

Getty Image

LaVar Ball started yet another media firestorm over the weekend when he tried to undermine Lakers coach Luke Walton in an interview with ESPN by claiming his players had turned against him.

In the days since, the basketball media has engaged in at least some introspection about how to responsibly cover a figure like Ball, who has made a living leveraging the media to say inflammatory things and generally push his own agenda.

Rick Carlisle was the first to speak out about it, raking ESPN over the coals for allowing him to openly bash an active NBA coach. Steve Kerr chimed soon after, using the opportunity to levy a larger criticism about where our society’s values are today.

Pistons coach Stan Van Gundy took it all a step further by saying he’ll skip his media availability with the network during a game against the Pelicans on Monday in protest.

Around The Web

TOPICS#ESPN
TAGSDETROIT PISTONSESPNlavar ballSTAN VAN GUNDY

How Music Connects Us

Van William’s Debut Album ‘Countries’ Is One Of 2018’s First Great Folk-Rock Records

Van William’s Debut Album ‘Countries’ Is One Of 2018’s First Great Folk-Rock Records

01.09.18 8 hours ago
All Of The Most Anticipated Tours Of 2018, Ranked

All Of The Most Anticipated Tours Of 2018, Ranked

01.03.18 6 days ago 2 Comments
How Women Shaped The Legacy Of Nashville’s Oldest And Most Celebrated Venue, The Ryman Auditorium

How Women Shaped The Legacy Of Nashville’s Oldest And Most Celebrated Venue, The Ryman Auditorium

12.28.17 2 weeks ago 3 Comments
How Drake Found The Perfect Sweet Spot Between Underground Rap And Going Pop

How Drake Found The Perfect Sweet Spot Between Underground Rap And Going Pop

12.28.17 2 weeks ago 7 Comments
All Of The Most Anticipated Albums Of 2018, Ranked

All Of The Most Anticipated Albums Of 2018, Ranked

12.27.17 2 weeks ago 7 Comments
How The Digital Age Impacts Eminem’s Artistic Fulfillment

How The Digital Age Impacts Eminem’s Artistic Fulfillment

12.22.17 3 weeks ago 4 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP