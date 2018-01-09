Getty Image

LaVar Ball started yet another media firestorm over the weekend when he tried to undermine Lakers coach Luke Walton in an interview with ESPN by claiming his players had turned against him.

In the days since, the basketball media has engaged in at least some introspection about how to responsibly cover a figure like Ball, who has made a living leveraging the media to say inflammatory things and generally push his own agenda.

Rick Carlisle was the first to speak out about it, raking ESPN over the coals for allowing him to openly bash an active NBA coach. Steve Kerr chimed soon after, using the opportunity to levy a larger criticism about where our society’s values are today.

Pistons coach Stan Van Gundy took it all a step further by saying he’ll skip his media availability with the network during a game against the Pelicans on Monday in protest.