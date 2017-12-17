Stefon Diggs Celebrated His Latest Touchdown With A Tribute To Kobe Bryant

Sports Writer
12.17.17

Getty Image

The pomp and circumstance surrounding Kobe Bryant’s jersey retirement that is set to take place in Los Angeles on Monday is kind of impressive. The Lakers, the NBA, and now, the NFL, is doing everything to honor Bryant’s incredible career, and then some.

NBA TV is broadcasting some of Kobe Bryant’s most iconic Lakers performances all weekend. Bryant’s jersey retirement clothing line at the Lakers pro shop couldn’t be more extensive. Of course, ticket prices for Monday’s game against the Warriors are staggering. We’re not saying that Kobe’s jersey retirement doesn’t deserve the hype. He’s one of the greatest basketball players in NBA history. It should be a big deal, but you don’t have to worry about that. Everyone is most certainly making it a big deal.

The latest Kobe Bryant tribute comes courtesy of Minnesota Vikings star wideout, Stefon Diggs. The Cincinnati Bengals are in Minnesota this week to play the Vikings, and Diggs debuted these fantastic custom Bruce Lee Kobe V cleats in honor of his favorite NBA player.

