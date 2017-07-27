Ayesha Curry Stunned Steph With A Perfect Alley-Oop Lob At Under Armour Event In Korea

#Stephen Curry
07.27.17 1 hour ago

Tara Moore/Under Armour

Steph Curry’s tour of Asia with Under Armour moved from China to Seoul, South Korea on Wednesday as he works to expand the brand into the Asian market. At Curry’s first stop in China, he poked fun at teammate Klay Thompson’s recent trip to China on behalf of Anta, where Thompson failed miserably on a dunk attempt.

In South Korea, Curry took the opportunity to prove that he’s got the hops to be able to actually finish a dunk at a promotional tour, but needed an assist to make it happen. So, the two-time MVP called on his wife (and cookbook author/television host) Ayesha for some help tossing a lob.

Ayesha then threw a perfect two-handed chest pass lob to Steph, who climbed the ladder to finish it and gave an almost shocked look after he came down to his wife that she tossed such a great alley-oop lob.

