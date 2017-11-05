Twitter/@JuliePhayer

The early parts of the NBA season are always interesting, not just to see how players will perform in a new season (whether it’s improving or declining from the previous year) but also in seeing what players will be wearing.

Players will debut player exclusives of sneakers, as well as often giving us our first look at new designs or colorways that will hit the market. While there are still some new signatures we’re waiting on to debut this season (most notably new Harden’s, Kyrie’s, and PG’s), there are others like the LeBron’s, KD’s, and Curry’s that are already rolling into new colorways and some alternate designs.

On Saturday, Steph Curry rocked the new Curry 4 Low prior to the Warriors’ game against the Denver Nuggets in a blue and gold colorway, giving us our best look yet at the low version of his fourth signature sneaker.