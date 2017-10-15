Steve Kerr Thinks Steph Curry May Be The Best Player Ever At Putting ‘The Fear Of God Into Defenses’

#NBA Tipoff #Golden State Warriors #Stephen Curry
10.15.17 1 hour ago

Getty Image

Stephen Curry doesn’t need anyone raving about his abilities on the floor at this point in his career. He’s a two-time NBA MVP and league champion with the Golden State Warriors, holds the record for most threes in a season, and seems to be a lock for the Hall of Fame at age 29.

But that doesn’t mean his head coach won’t answer questions when asked. That’s why Steve Kerr had some high praise for Curry ahead of the NBA season’s start when he spoke with the media on Friday. Kerr called Curry the “most impactful offensive player” in the league, though that was just the start of it.

The line of questioning starts at about the 10 minute mark of the video, which was taken on Friday. Kerr starts by saying Curry is poised for his best season yet.

Around The Web

TOPICS#NBA Tipoff#Golden State Warriors#Stephen Curry
TAGSGOLDEN STATE WARRIORSNBA TipoffSTEPHEN CURRYSTEVE KERR

The RX

Carly Pearce’s ‘Every Little Thing’ Is The Most Exciting Country Debut Of 2017

Carly Pearce’s ‘Every Little Thing’ Is The Most Exciting Country Debut Of 2017

10.11.17 4 days ago
Electronic Composer Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith Is Humbled By The Natural World On ‘The Kid’

Electronic Composer Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith Is Humbled By The Natural World On ‘The Kid’

10.06.17 1 week ago
Atlanta Indie Rockers Blis. Crafted The Perfect Debut With ‘No One Loves You’

Atlanta Indie Rockers Blis. Crafted The Perfect Debut With ‘No One Loves You’

10.06.17 1 week ago
Spirit Adrift Tapped Into ’80s Nostalgia To Make One Of 2017’s Most Exceptional Metal Records

Spirit Adrift Tapped Into ’80s Nostalgia To Make One Of 2017’s Most Exceptional Metal Records

10.05.17 1 week ago
Alex Lahey’s Funny-Sad Pop-Punk Album ‘I Love You Like A Brother’ Is One Of 2017’s Best Debuts

Alex Lahey’s Funny-Sad Pop-Punk Album ‘I Love You Like A Brother’ Is One Of 2017’s Best Debuts

10.05.17 1 week ago
The Gentle Agony Of SZA Losing ‘CTRL’

The Gentle Agony Of SZA Losing ‘CTRL’

09.26.17 3 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP