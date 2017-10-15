Getty Image

Stephen Curry doesn’t need anyone raving about his abilities on the floor at this point in his career. He’s a two-time NBA MVP and league champion with the Golden State Warriors, holds the record for most threes in a season, and seems to be a lock for the Hall of Fame at age 29.

But that doesn’t mean his head coach won’t answer questions when asked. That’s why Steve Kerr had some high praise for Curry ahead of the NBA season’s start when he spoke with the media on Friday. Kerr called Curry the “most impactful offensive player” in the league, though that was just the start of it.

The line of questioning starts at about the 10 minute mark of the video, which was taken on Friday. Kerr starts by saying Curry is poised for his best season yet.