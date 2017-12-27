Getty Image

The Golden State Warriors have successfully navigated a nine-game gauntlet in the absence of Stephen Curry. As we learned on Tuesday evening, that hole in the backcourt will seemingly linger a bit longer. The Warriors officially announced that Curry will miss at least Wednesday’s scheduled game against the Utah Jazz before being re-evaluated on Friday.

Stephen Curry injury update: pic.twitter.com/hpLXGiRKoD — Warriors PR (@WarriorsPR) December 26, 2017

The Warriors are also in action on Friday against the Charlotte Hornets and, theoretically, Curry could return to face off against his hometown team. Following the Hornets game, the Warriors host the Grizzlies on Saturday before taking a road trip to Dallas, Houston and Los Angeles beginning on Monday.

With that as the backdrop, a scheduled reevaluation does not provide a specific timeline of return and, given Golden State’s success (an 8-1 record including a Christmas victory) without him, there is absolutely no reason to rush the two-time NBA MVP. As long as the Warriors don’t fall out of the playoff picture — which is not happening — they can afford to let Curry take as much time as he needs.

It will be very interesting to see how Curry progresses in the coming days and, even if we can seemingly monitor his steps toward recovery in real time, there is very little in terms of real clarity about when to expect his on-court return. Until it happens, discretion is the better part of valor and the Warriors should be just fine provided their All-NBA point guard returns at some point in the reasonably near future.