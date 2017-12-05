Getty Image

Steph Curry has battled through an injured finger on his shooting hand for much of this season, leading him to seek advice from Kobe Bryant on playing through the pain, but on Monday night against the Pelicans, the Warriors’ star suffered another injury setback when he went down with a sprained ankle.

After the game, those in the locker room reported Curry’s ankle was still significantly swollen and while x-rays on the ankle came back negative, the team is awaiting the results of an MRI on Tuesday. While the official results of that are still unknown, ESPN’s Chris Haynes reports the star guard will, at the least, sit out the Warriors’ game on Wednesday night against Charlotte.