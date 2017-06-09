Stephen Curry says he doesn’t remember his poop pantomime on the Cleveland Cavaliers floor in Game 3 of the NBA Finals, but the Cavs are mad about it anyway. Lost in Kevin Durant‘s go-ahead three with less than a minute to play was the reaction Curry gave the shot: he squatted deep down for a full second or so while the rest of the players got into position for the next possession.
Many speculated that he was pretending to relieve himself on the floor, a sign of disrespect for the Cavs in the biggest moment of the postseason. He was even asked about by the media afterwards.
Here’s a video of Durant’s three. Watch the near side where Curry pops a squat after the shot.
At least the fights will be entertaining.
Man, the Cavs are going to be so fired up that they will only lose by single digits!
They might even keep it within 5!
+1
+1
Would be funny if the cavs manage to win two in a row and all of a sudden it’s a series…everyone will look back to this moment as the thing that gave them the spark they needed lol
From the same team that was throwing water bottles on the floor in the regular season. Keep it classy Cleveland!
WTF are you talking about?
The Cavs must be really, really pissed… after all “a source” told something called “Amicohoops” as much!
“He called the shit poop!”
Hahaha
Looks more like a stretch.