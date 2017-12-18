Steph Curry Wants To Help Diddy Buy The Carolina Panthers

The Carolina Panthers are going to be for sale once this season ends for Cam Newton and company after owner Jerry Richardson announced he’d be selling the team on Sunday. Richardson’s announcement came hours after an explosive piece from Sports Illustrated detailed numerous accounts of sexual harassment in the Panthers offices from multiple female employees.
The NFL has taken over the investigation into the matter that was begun by the organization on Friday, and while Richardson avoided even acknowledging the allegations, it seems like far from a coincidence that his announcement to sell came shortly after the story broke.
Any time a major professional sports franchise is placed on the market, there will be tons of speculation about who could buy the team. Any extremely rich person with close ties to that region is always in play, as are minority owners with significant capital to potentially take over a majority share (as is the case in Carolina). However, there will also be those from the entertainment world that want to get in on the action, and on Sunday night Diddy threw his hat in the ring to buy the team.
A credible potential buyer wouldn’t be begging for retweets as if those count as currency towards getting the team
If Diddy serves discount Ciroc at the games, I’m down. Steph would be an interesting partial owner, anything to lure him back to Charlotte and maybe the Hornets.
The Panthers are worth 2.3 billion. Puffy is worth 1/3 of that. Nice attempt at publicity. Go dance in someone else’s press conference.
funny the haters that don’t want to see Sean Combs in ownership like it is some elite class of individual that is deserving of ownership…fucking sheep. He like many other owners have relationships and backers that will look at his ownership and see hey if we invest in this 2.3 billion dollar franchise with Diddy and he has growth potential in his ability to brand and push products why is it out of the realm of possibility to make considerable profit in 5-10 years as the NFL grows past all these other social/health issues they botched to date?
But asking the simple minded to see past their own bias and ignorance is a lot…”credible buyer” “Go dance…” loser ass nothings have some nerve… I hope he works it our can has a real ownership group that will make that team into a real magnet.
He didn’t say he’d be buying it straight cash, I’m sure he’d put an ownership group together.