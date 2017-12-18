Steph Curry Wants To Help Diddy Buy The Carolina Panthers

12.17.17

Getty Image

The Carolina Panthers are going to be for sale once this season ends for Cam Newton and company after owner Jerry Richardson announced he’d be selling the team on Sunday. Richardson’s announcement came hours after an explosive piece from Sports Illustrated detailed numerous accounts of sexual harassment in the Panthers offices from multiple female employees.

The NFL has taken over the investigation into the matter that was begun by the organization on Friday, and while Richardson avoided even acknowledging the allegations, it seems like far from a coincidence that his announcement to sell came shortly after the story broke.

Any time a major professional sports franchise is placed on the market, there will be tons of speculation about who could buy the team. Any extremely rich person with close ties to that region is always in play, as are minority owners with significant capital to potentially take over a majority share (as is the case in Carolina). However, there will also be those from the entertainment world that want to get in on the action, and on Sunday night Diddy threw his hat in the ring to buy the team.

