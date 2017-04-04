CBS

Steph Curry is in the midst of his best stretch of play this season, as he’s returned to the form that earned him back-to-back MVP awards the last two years to pick up the slack with Kevin Durant sidelined. Durant is scheduled to make his return to the lineup soon, and with Steph finding his form after a rare post-All Star break slump the Warriors are set to go into the postseason as a fully operational juggernaut.

Curry took a little break from terrorizing the rest of the NBA recently to join James Corden on the Late Late Show for a trip to a mini-golf course and arcade. Curry, who is a very good golfer, showed his skills on the mini-golf course, air hockey table, and even Dance Dance Revolution (or whatever knockoff they were playing).

He also did a little Carpool Karaoke with Corden, with Curry — a father of two young ones — belting out Disney movie jams from Moana and Frozen.