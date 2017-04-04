How Steph Curry Became The Best Player In The NBA

Steph Curry Belted Out Disney Movie Songs With James Corden In ‘Carpool Karaoke’

04.04.17 2 hours ago

CBS

Steph Curry is in the midst of his best stretch of play this season, as he’s returned to the form that earned him back-to-back MVP awards the last two years to pick up the slack with Kevin Durant sidelined. Durant is scheduled to make his return to the lineup soon, and with Steph finding his form after a rare post-All Star break slump the Warriors are set to go into the postseason as a fully operational juggernaut.

Curry took a little break from terrorizing the rest of the NBA recently to join James Corden on the Late Late Show for a trip to a mini-golf course and arcade. Curry, who is a very good golfer, showed his skills on the mini-golf course, air hockey table, and even Dance Dance Revolution (or whatever knockoff they were playing).

He also did a little Carpool Karaoke with Corden, with Curry — a father of two young ones — belting out Disney movie jams from Moana and Frozen.

Around The Web

TAGScarpool karaokeGOLDEN STATE WARRIORSSTEPHEN CURRY
The New Cast Of ‘Mystery Science Theater 3000’ Isn’t Sweating The Pressure

The New Cast Of ‘Mystery Science Theater 3000’ Isn’t Sweating The Pressure

03.30.17 5 days ago 8 Comments
The Fascinating Rise Of Third Man Records As The Most Influential Vinyl Label In America

The Fascinating Rise Of Third Man Records As The Most Influential Vinyl Label In America

03.21.17 2 weeks ago 4 Comments
A Little Booze And A Lot Of Big Ideas Are Keeping Movie Theaters Relevant

A Little Booze And A Lot Of Big Ideas Are Keeping Movie Theaters Relevant

03.17.17 3 weeks ago 8 Comments
The Unheralded True Story Of The NBA’s First Black Player

The Unheralded True Story Of The NBA’s First Black Player

03.14.17 3 weeks ago
How TV And Evolving Media Technology Changed The American Presidency

How TV And Evolving Media Technology Changed The American Presidency

03.07.17 4 weeks ago 2 Comments
How The Spice Girls’ Legacy Of ‘Girl Power’ Paved The Way For Women To Dominate Pop

How The Spice Girls’ Legacy Of ‘Girl Power’ Paved The Way For Women To Dominate Pop

02.27.17 1 month ago 5 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP