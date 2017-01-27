Twitter/@stokeyproject

Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors played in Curry’s hometown of Charlotte on Thursday night, and the two-time MVP took some time before the game to meet with a very special young fan battling cancer that has four months to live.

Curry met young Ahmad on the bench before the game and brought him a bag of gear before sitting with him for a bit in an incredibly sweet moment.

Ahmad is battling brain cancer & was told he has 4 months to live. His wish was to meet @StephenCurry30. @ShoeCity & myself made it happen pic.twitter.com/UaXlAfWyUG — stokeyproject (@thestokeyproj) January 27, 2017

Ahmad was clearly in awe of Curry and that made him a bit shy, but Curry sat with him and talked to him for a bit before beginning his warmups. Young Ahmad was decked out in his Curry Warriors gear for the experience.