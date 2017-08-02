Getty Image

In late June, word broke that Stephen Curry would be playing in a professional golf event as part of the Web.com Tour. Now, that event is here, and if you believe oddsmakers, Curry’s going to need a miracle to win.

Curry will hit the links in the Ellie Mae Classic this weekend and, while it is obviously unlikely that he truly competes at the highest level against professionals, there is now an outlet to take advantage of that perception if you so desire. Offshore sportsbook Bovada.lv has released betting odds on the event and Curry began as a +250,000 longshot to take home golf glory.

Ellie Mae Classic – Outright Winner: Adam Schenk (+1800)

Autin Cook (+1800)

Hilariously, there has been apparent action on Curry, as his odds quickly dipped to +50,000 by Tuesday evening. It has to be noted that even a “significant” line move in this fashion doesn’t mean much considering the incredibly unlikely result of Curry actually winning a professional golf event but it remains amusing and stupendous that this is even a wagering option that is available.

Curry famously played golf with (and received real, live trash talk from) former president Barack Obama and, of course, he is pretty good at acclimating to pressurized situations on a basketball court. Still, stepping out of his comfort zone in this way should be interesting for the two-time NBA MVP and, even if he doesn’t perform well, it is impressive that he can seemingly hold his own after spending the great majority of his time on the hardwood instead of the golf course.