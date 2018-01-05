Getty Image

The Golden State Warriors handled business against a shorthanded Houston Rockets team on Thursday night, with Stephen Curry leading the way in a game where the Dubs eventually pulled away from the Chris Paul-led Rockets in Houston.

It was a close game that probably won’t mean much in determining which is the better team overall, as the Rockets were without superstar James Harden. But one fun moment came when Curry’s defense got him up close and personal with Usher sitting courtside.

Curry collided with the musician in Houston after trying to chase down a loose rebound. He tried to fight off Houston’s Trevor Ariza for the ball, but instead he collided with the guard and ended up right in Usher’s lap.