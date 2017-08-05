Steph And Seth Curry Played A Bizarre Game Of 2-On-5 On A Korean Television Show

08.05.17 2 hours ago

Stephen Curry and his brother, Seth, would make a pretty good 2-on-2 squad if they were to ever team up. They did just that on a Korean variety show called Infinite Challenge. It’s an award-winning show that’s hugely popular on the Korean Peninsula, and things got wild when the Currys showed up to shoot some hoops.

The show appears to have Curry just clowning five of the show’s hosts for a while before it got to the extremely variety show portion of the program. For most of the preview video it’s Steph putting moves on folks and putting the ball inside his shirt to show off.

