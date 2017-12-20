Steph Curry’s Making Progress But A Return Before Christmas Seems Impossible

12.19.17 54 mins ago

Christmas Day doubles as the showcase of the NBA regular season but, in 2017, it appears as if one of the league’s most prominent players will not be involved. On Tuesday evening, the Golden State Warriors announced that Stephen Curry is “making good progress overall” on the heels of his ankle injury but the former MVP will not be re-evaluated for one week.

If the one-week timetable comes to fruition, Curry would miss the Christmas Day battle against LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers, though the Warriors did not directly address that particular date in published form. In the grand scheme, Golden State’s focus should be on their backcourt centerpiece making a full and complete recovery, even at the expense of what is certainly a prominent matchup against their arch rival in Cleveland.

Still, it would be a disappointment to many if Curry could not suit up in that particular contest and, even given the fact that the Warriors are riding a nine-game winning streak with part of that coming in his absence, Golden State simply isn’t the same team without him in the fold. It is theoretically possible that Curry’s ankle could progress in an unexpected way in time for a Christmas return but, by the letter of the report itself, Warriors fans should brace for a short-handed unit on the holiday.

