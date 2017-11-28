Getty Image

Count Steph Curry and Kevin Durant among those who are fans of Lonzo Ball. The Warriors’ pair of former MVPs will face off against the No. 2 pick in the 2017 NBA Draft on Wednesday night, as Golden State heads to Los Angeles to take on the Lakers.

Before the game tips off, the two stars wanted to preach patience with Ball, who has come under criticism for a slow start to his NBA career, particularly with his shooting. The Warriors met with the media after practice on Tuesday afternoon, and Curry wanted to point out that his time in the NBA didn’t get off to the best start, either.