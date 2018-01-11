Steph Curry Was Very Excited About Kevin Durant Scoring His 20,000th Point

01.11.18 2 hours ago

Getty Image

Kevin Durant is very good at scoring the basketball. This is an indisputable fact. Since entering the league in 2007, Durant has never had a season in which he’s averaged fewer than 20 points per game and only once (that rookie season) has he averaged fewer than 25 points per game.

Over his time in Seattle, Oklahoma City and Golden State, Durant has filled it up from inside and outside, leveraging his 7-foot frame and sweet stroke into one of the most prolific starts to a career in NBA history. Wednesday night against the Clippers, Durant etched his place in NBA scoring history, officially, with 25 first half points to reach 20,000 career points at 29 years old. In doing so, he became the second youngest to reach that mark (only trailing LeBron James) and became the 45th player in league history to hit 20,000 points.

