Steph Curry And Kevin Durant Laughed Off Their ‘Sneaker Wars’ On Instagram

10.05.17 22 mins ago

This summer was a strange one for Kevin Durant. After winning his first NBA title and earning Finals MVP honors, the Warriors’ star spent the summer enjoying the spotlight and not shying away from anyone or anything.

Durant was extremely active on social media (so active there were well-reasoned rumors of him using fake Twitter accounts to argue with people) and also appeared on Bill Simmons’ podcast for a massive mailbag pod. In that, Durant talked about the issues Under Armour schools have with recruiting because no one wants to wear Under Armour sneakers.

Durant’s teammate Steph Curry is, of course, Under Armour’s top basketball star and has their only signature sneaker. So, that comment was naturally seen as a shot at Curry and a continuation of a sneaker war that has been simmering under the surface ever since Durant arrived in Oakland. There were reports that the Warriors were “perplexed” about Durant’s offseason on social media and his sneaker comments, but any concerns about Durant’s shoe comments creating a rift between he and Curry were put to rest early Thursday morning on Curry’s Instagram.

